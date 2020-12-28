3 Takeaways from Raiders' Week 16 Loss

3 Takeaways from Raiders' Week 16 LossDecember 28, 2020
The Las Vegas Raiders were eliminated from postseason contention in one of the most deflating ways possible Saturday night.
After containing the Miami Dolphins for three quarters, the Raiders failed to deal with quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick when he entered the contest.
The last-second loss could have been prevented if the Raiders opted to score at the goal line instead of kicking what they believed to be a game-winning field goal. By settling for a 25-23 lead, the Raiders left a small margin for error that the Dolphins capitalized on to keep their own playoff hopes in good shape.
With the loss, Jon Gruden's squad heads into Week 17 with five losses in its past six games.
Raiders Should Not Have Settled for Late Field Goal
The Raiders had an opportunity to seal a season-saving victory with a touchdown in the final minute.
Instead of cashing in on a red-zone chance with a touchdown that would have given them a 29-23 advantage, the Raiders settled for a 22-yard field goal from Daniel Carlson.
Even though it was still tough for the Dolphins to produce points from their own 25-yard-line in 19 seconds, the Raiders left the door open for it to happen. A 34-yard heave from Fitzpatrick to Mack Hollins and a roughing the passer penalty put the Dolphins in position to call on Jason Sanders for a game-winning 44-yard field goal.
If the Raiders used Josh Jacobs to pound in a touchdown instead of asking Derek Carr to take a knee on third down, they would have forced the Dolphins to chase a six-point score to tie.
Because of the wild set of events in the final 19 seconds, the decision came back to haunt the Raiders, and thus they will not have a chance to fight for a wild-card berth in Week 17.
Defense Failed to Contain Ryan Fitzpatrick
Fitzpatrick's entrance was the turning point of the contest.
Miami's backup quarterback led the team to 13 fourth-quarter points to overcome a poor showing out of Tua Tagovailoa.
The Raiders allowed Fitzpatrick to throw for 182 yards on nine completions after they held Tagovailoa to 94 yards on 17 complete passes. Fitzpatrick brought a deep-play element to the Dolphins offense that Tagovailoa lacked on his 22 pass attempts, but it was still unacceptable for the Raiders to be gashed in the final period.
On the first Fitzpatrick-led drive, the Raiders failed to corral Mike Gesicki, who rattled off 48 yards on a pair of catches. Then they could not wrap up Myles Gaskin as he juked around defenders on his 59-yard touchdown catch. Hollins was left open on the left sideline on the long pass that set up the game-winning field goal as well.
If the Raiders made just one stop on any one of those drives, they would have been in a much better position to close out the victory.
Nelson Agholor Delivered Best Performance of Breakout Season
Nelson Agholor's resurgence has been one of the best stories of the NFL season.
The former Philadelphia Eagles wideout produced a career high of 155 receiving yards, recording more than 100 yards and a touchdown for the second time in three weeks.
Agholor helped the Raiders respond to the first drive led by Fitzpatrick with an 85-yard touchdown catch from Derek Carr.
Three of Agholor's six career 100-yard games have come in a Raiders jersey this season, and he has provided the team with a solid option next to Darren Waller in the passing attack.
Agholor already has his best receiving-yard season and is one touchdown away from setting a new career best in that category.
His breakout season should make him an intriguing option on the free-agent market, and the Raiders may not be able to keep him if he demands a large chunk of change.
