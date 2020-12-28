3 Takeaways from Raiders' Week 16 Loss

0 of 3

Steve Marcus/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders were eliminated from postseason contention in one of the most deflating ways possible Saturday night.

After containing the Miami Dolphins for three quarters, the Raiders failed to deal with quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick when he entered the contest.

The last-second loss could have been prevented if the Raiders opted to score at the goal line instead of kicking what they believed to be a game-winning field goal. By settling for a 25-23 lead, the Raiders left a small margin for error that the Dolphins capitalized on to keep their own playoff hopes in good shape.

With the loss, Jon Gruden's squad heads into Week 17 with five losses in its past six games.