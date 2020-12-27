Greg Norman Returns to Hospital for Treatment After Positive COVID-19 Test

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Two-time British Open champion Greg Norman was hospitalized again Sunday after registering a positive COVID-19 test, he said on Instagram.

Norman wrote the following, in part:

"Now back in hospital after getting a positive result on my PCR COVID test. Getting an infusion of Bamlanivimab antibody. The path to full recovery. Hoping to be out later today. Want to thank the excellent Doctors, RN's and staff at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center for their incredible dedication and professionalism looking after and caring for patients in need in the face of having COVID in getting this infusion. They have my utmost of respect. Also to all out there, please take this very very serious. If you get it, the variations and intensity of symptoms varies from person to person. I am fit and strong and have a high tolerance for pain but this virus kicked the crap out of me like nothing I have ever experienced before. Muscle and joint pain on another level. Headaches that feel like a chisel going through your head scraping little bits off each time, fever, muscles that just did not want to work like yesterday walking my dog Apollo my quads and hip flexors just did not want to work due to fatigue. Then my taste failed where beer tastes bad and wine the same. And finally at times struggling with memory of names and things. Then there is irritation. So please take care. And for those doubters out there, do not judge or cast unwarranted comments and opinions. I would not anyone, even you, to experience this hideous virus. So I ask, do what is right, not just for you, but your family friends co-workers and other people around. I am luckier than most and for that I am thankful and blessed."

Norman had been released from the hospital Saturday after admitting himself Friday with COVID-19 symptoms.

Norman's son, Greg Norman Jr., posted on Instagram Friday that he and his wife Michelle had tested positive for the coronavirus. Norman Jr. wrote that Michelle "got it hard. Four days of fever, body aches, migraine headaches."

He noted that he "maybe had a slight headache. Really nothing."

He added: "Such a strange virus, I barely felt a thing and Michelle got hit hard by it. Michelle is incredibly healthy and extremely fit. We both feel we went above and beyond on protocols to avoid the virus. Stay healthy everyone!"

The senior Norman, 65, is a World Golf Hall of Famer who spent 331 weeks of his career as the PGA's top-ranked player. Only Tiger Woods (683) has more. While that never quite translated to the majors—Norman became somewhat famous for his seven second-place showings, including three at the Masters—The Shark was one of the best players of his time.

Norman wrote Saturday that after he admitted himself to the hospital, he had "a chest X-Ray and blood test where two markers showed up leading the Doc to say, assume you are positive with these symptoms and markers."

Norman was then released and told to quarantine, though returned to the hospital Sunday after his positive test for the coronavirus.