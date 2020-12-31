Ranking the 20 Best WWE and AEW Matches of 2020

1 of 8

20. Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre, WWE Survivor Series



This was a late addition to the best matches of 2020, and it worked so well because of all that The Tribal Chief and The Scottish Psychopath accomplished throughout the year. It was a clash of titans and was built on a story that saw Reigns refuse to acknowledge McIntyre.

Both men defined this battle in segments. It worked so well within the formula of The Tribal Chief's best work this year. Reigns refused to take McIntyre seriously until he had no other choice but to use any shortcut he could to succeed.

19. AEW tag team champions Kenny Omega and 'Hangman' Adam Page vs. Lucha Brothers, AEW Dynamite February 19



Kenny Omega and Adam Page carried AEW through the early part of the year as the company tried to find its footing. The AEW tag team champions worked well with everyone, but Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix may be two of the best in this business.

This was a dramatic clash, and it was never clear who would pull out the victory. The Lucha Brothers took the best tag team in the world in 2020 to the limit, even if they could not take the win.

18. AEW world champion Jon Moxley vs. Mr. Brodie Lee, AEW Double or Nothing



Brodie Lee's recent tragic death may have influenced this ranking somewhat, but that is the nature of wrestling. Emotions sell the effect of matches. This was an unexpectedly great match wherein The Exalted One brought everything.

Lee and Moxley brutalized each other, and The Exalted One gave Mox a fight as physical and intense as anyone else in 2020.

17. Stadium Stampede: The Elite vs. The Inner Circle, AEW Double or Nothing



Explaining the Stadium Stampede is difficult given just how much happened. Feeling more like an elongated episode of Being the Elite, this match worked because it was so driven by out-of-the-box thinking.

In a year when fresh ideas were needed, the Stadium Stampede was the most unique offering AEW had in store for fans, carried by some of the best wrestlers in the world.

16. WWE universal champion Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso, WWE Clash of Champions



The Tribal Chief was a revelation in 2020, with his storytelling genius on full display throughout the second half of the year. Each match was a journey, and he had the ability to make anyone look good. That said, it was Jey Uso's work that stole the show in the end.

Uso had this one chance to make it big, and he did to the point that he is now one of SmackDown's biggest stars. Reigns and Uso worked together to make that happen.