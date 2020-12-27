Red Sox Rumors: Dodgers FA Kike Hernandez Draws 'Strong Interest' from Boston

Eric Gay/Associated Press

As Kike Hernandez explores free agency, the former Los Angeles Dodgers star could reportedly trade the West Coast in for the East Coast.

The Boston Red Sox "have strong interest" in the 29-year-old, though "a deal is not believed to be imminent," according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.

Hernandez has spent the past six seasons with the Dodgers and has appeared in every position except behind the plate, though he was primarily used at second base and in the outfield.

Through 48 games with the Dodgers in 2020, he hit .230/.270/.410 with 20 RBI and five home runs en route to a World Series championship. Throughout the postseason run, he slashed .214/.290/.464 and struck out eight times but managed to hit a double, two home runs and four RBI through 17 games.

A Puerto Rico native, Hernandez has a relationship with reinstated Red Sox manager Alex Cora dating back to the 2017 World Baseball Classic, when Cora was the general manager of the Puerto Rico team. Hernandez was part of the squad that finished second to the United States.

Per Cotillo, the Red Sox are "known to be considering free-agent additions at second base" since they desperately need one. The only rostered second baseman is the team's longtime star Dustin Pedroia, who is still battling an injury that has limited him to just nine games through two seasons.

Jose Peraza, who appeared in 27 games at the position last season, joined the New York Mets on a minor league deal in free agency.