    Report: WFT Planning to Hire GM; Former 49ers, Texans and Panthers GMs Linked

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIDecember 27, 2020

    FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, file photo, seats at Fedex Field display the Washington Football Team logo during pregame warmups of an NFL football game between Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles, in Landover, Md. The Washington Football Team will allow only friends and family in attendance at FedEx Field on Sunday, Oct. 25, against the Dallas Cowboys, even after Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan allowed teams to fill outdoor stadiums to 10% capacity. A team spokeswoman said there would be no change from Washingtonâ€™s previous arrangement to not sell tickets to fans for this game at the stadium in Landover, Maryland. At 10% capacity, roughly 8,000 fans would be allowed, something that remains possible later this season. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
    Susan Walsh/Associated Press

    Another general manager position has opened up in the NFL.

    According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Washington Football Team plans to fill the position for the upcoming season. The team has been operating without a designated general manager, instead opting for Vice President of Player Personnel Kyle Smith to take over those responsibilities alongside head coach Ron Rivera.

    Per Rapoport, there are a number of candidates already lined up, including former Houston Texans GM Rick Smith, former Carolina Panthers GM Marty Hurney and San Francisco 49ers VP of player personnel Martin Mayhew, among others.

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

