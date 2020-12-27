Report: WFT Planning to Hire GM; Former 49ers, Texans and Panthers GMs Linked

Susan Walsh/Associated Press

Another general manager position has opened up in the NFL.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Washington Football Team plans to fill the position for the upcoming season. The team has been operating without a designated general manager, instead opting for Vice President of Player Personnel Kyle Smith to take over those responsibilities alongside head coach Ron Rivera.

Per Rapoport, there are a number of candidates already lined up, including former Houston Texans GM Rick Smith, former Carolina Panthers GM Marty Hurney and San Francisco 49ers VP of player personnel Martin Mayhew, among others.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

