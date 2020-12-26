    Jets Rumors: Adam Gase 'Very Likely' to Be Fired Monday with Loss to Browns

    New York Jets head coach Adam Gase walks the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis )
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    It is "very likely" that the New York Jets move on from head coach Adam Gase if the team loses to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, per Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

    Gase has coached the Jets for two seasons. New York went 7-9 in 2019 after starting 1-7 but has fallen to 1-13 this year. The Jets lost their first 13 games in 2020 before upsetting the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday.

    Gase's departure has appeared inevitable given the team's performance this season, but the timing of doing so Monday after a potential Browns loss is noteworthy because New York has one game remaining following the Cleveland contest.

    New York finds itself in a peculiar situation Sunday. Gang Green is facing a 10-4 Browns team that appears headed for the playoffs, but Cleveland will be significantly short-handed at wide receiver.

    Of note, receivers Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and did not travel with the team to New Jersey. The same goes for linebacker Jacob Phillips.

    An unnamed player reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, and subsequent contact tracing led to the list placements, per Tom Withers of the Associated Press

    Cleveland called up wideouts Ja'Marcus Bradley and Derrick Willies to the practice squad to join newly signed Marvin Hall, who joined the team after the Browns claimed him off waivers on Dec. 7.

    Per ESPN Stats & Information, no active Browns wideout playing Sunday has caught a pass from quarterback Baker Mayfield this season.

    Still, the Browns are a 10-win team whose offense largely excels off a stellar rushing attack paced by Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Per ESPN Stats & Information, they rush by design on 47.4 percent of plays (third-highest in the NFL) and amass 152.6 rushing yards per game (also third).

    Plus, the Jets are short-handed on defense themselves, as Brian Costello of the New York Post tweeted:

    Kickoff will take place at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

