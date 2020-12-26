Greg Norman Returns Home After Being Hospitalized with COVID-19 Symptoms

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Golf legend Greg Norman has returned home after being hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms.

In a post on Instagram, Norman thanked everyone who has offered their support and provided an update on what happened that led to him being hospitalized:

"When I returned from golf tournament last week I self-quarantined Sunday night to where I am today.

I tested negative under the PGA Tour bubble for the tournament and again another negative test last Tuesday. On Wednesday day 4 of incubation after being exposed, symptoms raised there ugly head - fever joint and muscle aches especially in my back and headaches. Still have most but on a lesser level. These are what made me admit myself on Christmas Day as I wanted to know my status to CoVid for the health and safety for all around me. I had a chest X-Ray and blood test where 2 markers showed up leading the Doc to say, assume you are positive with these symptoms and markers. They released me to continue quarantining at home on medication in our guest house away from the main house. I do not have my PCR Covid test results as yet. Hopefully in the next 24 hrs. Until I get 2 consecutive negative tests I will continue to isolate with my dog Apollo keeping me company."

On Friday, Norman posted pictures of himself in a hospital bed with the caption: "This sums it all up. My Christmas Day. On behalf of millions, f•#k CoVid. This get this s@#t behind us never to experience it again."

Norman's son, Greg Norman Jr., wrote on Instagram that he and his wife were spending Christmas Day on their own after testing positive for COVID-19.

Norman Jr. tweeted on Saturday that he and his wife are "feeling 100% with no symptoms for 3 days," and his father is "doing well too."

Greg and Greg Jr. took part in the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida last weekend. The Shark won 20 career PGA Tour events during his storied career and ranks second all-time with 331 weeks as the No. 1 player in the World Golf Rankings.