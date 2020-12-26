    Video: Watch Steph Curry Make 105 Consecutive 3-Pointers at Warriors Practice

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IDecember 27, 2020

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. The Warriors won 113-109.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

    Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has found his shooting touch in practice early this year. 

    The point guard nailed 105 consecutive corner three-pointers on Saturday and mesmerized fans on social media with how easy he made it look. 

    Curry's practice routines have already become legendary for their intensity and the skill required to pull them off. Now he's showing off just how much work goes into being able to drain a corner three. The muscle memory, concentration and skill required to pull this off are certainly impressive, but it may also be necessary at this point. 

    Generally known for draining copious shots from long-range, the Warriors have struggled to connect on three-pointers to begin the season. Golden State has made 20 threes in two games despite attempting 78, making its three-point percentage the fourth-fewest in the league. 

    Curry's practice session may be how the team starts to turn that around. 

