Jarvis Landry Among 4 Browns WRs Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List, out vs. Jets

David Richard/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns will be without four wide receivers for Sunday's game at the New York Jets.

The team announced Saturday that Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, KhaDarel Hodge and Donovan Peoples-Jones, as well as linebacker B.J. Goodson, were added to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The list is for players who test positive for the coronavirus or those who were high-risk close contacts of someone who did.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen reported Landry, Higgins and Peoples-Jones were deemed high-risk close contacts.

ESPN's Jake Trotter noted the Browns delayed their flight to New Jersey as they conducted contact tracing.

Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the game will still be played.

Based on the Browns depth chart, Marvin Hall was the only other receiver on the active roster. The team added Ja'Marcus Bradley and Derrick Willies from the practice squad.

Landry is Cleveland's leading receiver with 67 receptions and 789 yards in 14 games. Higgins ranks second with 544 yards and four touchdowns. Peoples-Jones leads the team with 22.5 yards per reception on 13 catches. Hodge ranks second with 17.2 yards per reception on nine catches.

The Browns can clinch their first playoff berth since 2002 with a win over the Jets and a loss by the Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins or Indianapolis Colts. Cleveland would also get in with a win over New York and a tie by Baltimore or Miami.