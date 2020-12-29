NFL Power Rankings: B/R's Expert Consensus Rank for Every Team Entering Week 17

32 of 32

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

High: 1



Low: 1



Last Week: 1

Week 16 Result: Won 17-14 vs. Atlanta

The road to the Super Bowl in the AFC will run through Kansas City in the 2020 playoffs.

It's a stunner.

It's not surprising the Chiefs have the best record in the NFL at 14-1. But it is a little surprising they needed a fourth-quarter touchdown drive to get past a bad Falcons team at Arrowhead. However, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters that he wasn't going to look down his nose at the close win.

"I'm proud of the guys—14-1 is nothing to shake your head at," Reid said. "When it's all said and done, you have a bye coming up after your next game. There's only two teams that will have that this year."

Still, while the Chiefs will enter the AFC playoffs as the clear favorite on that side of the bracket, it bears mentioning that Kansas City hasn't won a game by more than six points since blowing out the Jets in Week 8.

Of course, the Chiefs also haven't lost, period, since Week 5.

"The close wins might be cause for concern if there was a team in the AFC I thought could hang with Kansas City even when the Chiefs aren't playing their best," Davenport said. "But we've already seen the Chiefs beat the Bills, and Pittsburgh and whoever wins the AFC South are too up-and-down. It's going to take a major upset to keep Mahomes and Co. from heading back to the Super Bowl."

"Candidly, the Chiefs are only in the No. 1 spot because of their status as reigning Super Bowl champs," Sobleski countered. "The Packers are probably a better team at this very moment, though one can't take away Kansas City's ability to will itself toward victories. The Chiefs should have lost Sunday to the Falcons. Cornerback A.J. Terrell had a game-ending interception in his hands. Patrick Mahomes showed the resiliency that makes him great by delivering the game-winning touchdown on the next snap."