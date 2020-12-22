NFL Power Rankings: B/R's Expert Consensus Rank for Every Team Entering Week 16

0 of 32

With 15 weeks of the 2020 NFL regular season done, only two more weekends remain before the postseason begins.

In some respects, the playoff picture is coming into focus. The Kansas City Chiefs cemented their position as the NFL's team to beat with a win over the New Orleans Saints. The Green Bay Packers solidified their hold on the top spot in the NFC with a win over the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field. The Buffalo Bills secured their first AFC East title in over two decades with a blowout victory in Denver.

The Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers also strengthened their wild-card cases with Week 15 wins.

However, there's still much to be decided. The Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans are deadlocked atop the AFC South. There was a shakeup atop the NFC West after the winless New York Jets stunned the Los Angeles Rams. And we still have no idea which bad team will win the NFC (L)East.

As has been the case every week in 2020, Bleacher Report NFL Analysts Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon and Brent Sobleski have come together to examine the week that was and how it affects the league's pecking order by ranking all 32 teams worst to first.

