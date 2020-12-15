NFL Power Rankings: B/R's Expert Consensus Rank for Every Team Entering Week 15

0 of 32

The stretch run of the 2020 NFL season is here. And it's a stretch run unlike any other.

With an extra playoff spot added in each conference, more teams than ever are in the postseason hunt. More games than ever have significance each week.

Just this past weekend, we saw shakeups galore in both conferences.

In the AFC, the suddenly reeling Pittsburgh Steelers dropped their second straight game. The Las Vegas Raiders' playoff hopes took a sizable hit with a lopsided loss against the Indianapolis Colts. And Monday night's AFC North battle between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns was a back-and-forth thriller that involved 89 points, some Lamar Jackson heroics and a win Baltimore desperately needed.

On the NFC side, there was movement at both ends of the bracket. There's a new No. 1 seed after the New Orleans Saints fell in Philadelphia and the Green Bay Packers got past the Lions in Detroit. At the back end, Minnesota's loss in Tampa coupled with an Arizona win in New York thrust the Cardinals into the postseason tournament and put the Vikings on the outside looking in.

At least the Jets got blown out, so there's some order in the universe.

As has been the case every week this season, Bleacher Report NFL Analysts Gary Davenport. Brad Gagnon and Brent Sobleski have gathered to sort through the week that was and re-rank the NFL's teams from worst to first.

The bookends have been the same for a while. But the squads in between went through the old snow-globe treatment in Week 14.