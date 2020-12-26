Report: Phillip Lindsay Placed on Broncos IR with Knee, Hip Injuries

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay is done for the year.

According to Mike Klis of Denver's 9News, Lindsay has been moved to the injured reserve with knee and hip injuries.

The 26-year-old was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers after sitting out two days of practice. He already missed three games at the start of the season.

Lindsay collected 502 yards and a touchdown on 118 carries through 11 games this season, numbers that aren't close to what he was able to pull together during his first two seasons in the league.

The Colorado native had a stunning rookie year, when he went undrafted out of Colorado and posted a Pro Bowl-worthy season with 1,037 yards and nine scores on 192 carries, while adding 241 yards on 35 receptions with his only receiving touchdown through 15 appearances with eight starts.

In his second year in the league, he started every regular-season game for the Broncos, with 1,011 yards and seven scores on 224 attempts.

He will become a restricted free agent at the end of the season, but his future is in flux as the Broncos haven't had to rely on him to carry the backfield this season. Instead, they've looked to Melvin Gordon III, whose 814 yards and eight touchdowns lead all Denver scorers.

After the Chargers on Sunday, the Broncos close the season by hosting the Las Vegas Raiders on Jan. 3.