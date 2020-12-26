NBA Trade Rumors: Latest on James Harden Offers, Victor Oladipo and Buddy Hield

0 of 3

Buckle up, the James Harden saga doesn't appear to be coming to an end anytime soon in Houston. Ditto for Victor Oladipo in Indiana. Both names are once again popular fodder for the rumor mill.

The 2020-21 NBA season is just getting underway, but the winds of change are ever-present in the NBA. With teams just now figuring out what they are this season, there are no imminent changes, but the trade deadline is a mere three months away so the table is already being set for what lies ahead.

Since Harden's original trade request following the exit of Daryl Morey to Philadelphia, he's been a constant source of speculation and rumors. Reports that Harden has been a source of tension on the court in practice has done little to assuage those rumblings.

Here's a look at the latest on Harden as well as the word on Oladipo and the kind of battle the Kings might be looking at come trade-deadline time.