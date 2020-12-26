Ravens' Rooting Guide for NFL Playoff Implications of Week 16

0 of 4

Gail Burton/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens are peaking at the right time and well on their way to the playoffs on the strength of a three-game winning streak.

A disappointing playoff exit last year paired with some regression for Lamar Jackson and a 1-4 stretch after the bye week had the Ravens all but counted out. That was premature, though, as the Ravens now have a 74 percent chance to make the postseason, per the New York Times' playoff projection tool.

Much of that is within the Ravens' control. According to the projections, wins over the Giants this week and the Bengals next week would boost those odds to 99 percent. The Bengals did just beat the Steelers, but that probably says more about where Pittsburgh is than the actual merit of Cincinnati.

Still, the Ravens have some things to root for that could either help them get in or make the road a little easier with a higher seed.