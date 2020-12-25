    Anthony Davis After Lakers' Win vs. Mavs: 'Damn, We Got a Really Good Team'

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IDecember 26, 2020

    Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis dunks against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
    Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Lakers tore through the Dallas Mavericks, 138-115, on Christmas with L.A. getting 28 points from Anthony Davis, 22 points from LeBron James, 18 points from Dennis Schroder and the team out-rebounding the Mavs 53-27. 

    It all led to a realization from Davis that might be hitting the rest of the league right about now.

    "I mean, damn," Davis said postgame. "We got a really good team."

    In fairness to the power forward, Davis was asked what it's like to have balanced scoring throughout the rotation without taking away from his or James' touches. The answer still holds true. 

    Los Angeles is coming back from a notoriously short offseason and already seems to be proving itself better than ever.

    The additions of Schroder and Montrezl Harrell (22 points, seven rebounds) have added a new level of depth to a Lakers team that will need all the help it can get to keep last year's stars healthy and rested. 

    James and Davis played 30 and 31 minutes, respectively, while Harrell ate up 28 minutes off the bench. Kyle Kuzma (13 points, six rebounds) also came through with 22 minutes in a supporting role. 

    "We saw what they were able to do last year," James said of Harrell and Schroder. "It just adds to our firepower." 

    Harrell, James, Davis and Schroder combined for 90 points and 24 rebounds. That'll help the Lakers win plenty of games even as head coach Frank Vogel looks to manage the minutes of his Big Two to start the year. 

    On Friday, the group worked so well together the Mavs were unable to find any sustained offense. Dallas didn't record any second-chance points—though a sidelined Kristaps Porzingis has plenty to do with correcting that issue. 

    When the Lakers are rolling, they're as good as any team in basketball. Keeping that momentum and intensity up will be the challenge for the rest of the year. 

     

