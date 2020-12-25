Luka Garza, No. 4 Iowa Upset by Unranked Minnesota in Overtime

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

The No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes suffered a stunning upset against unranked Minnesota on Friday night as the Golden Gophers defended their home court, 102-95 in overtime.

Luka Garza finished with 32 points and 17 rebounds, but the Hawkeyes (7-2, 1-1 Big Ten) couldn't hold on down the stretch, blowing a seven-point lead with 40 seconds remaining in regulation. Minnesota's Marcus Carr (30 points, eight assists) hit a three-pointer with five seconds left to send the game to overtime after Jordan Bohannon's last-second game-winner attempt fell short for Iowa.

The win moves the Gophers to 8-1 (1-1 Big Ten) on the year and in line to jump crash the AP Top 25 on Monday.

It's Iowa's second loss in three games after falling to No. 1 Gonzaga, 99-88, on Dec. 19. A 15-point victory against Purdue earlier this week made it seem like things were getting back on track for the Final Four-hopefuls.

Now it's back to the drawing board without much time to switch things up.

The Hawkeyes are back in action against a surging Northwestern team on Dec. 29. The Wildcats defeated Indiana and Michigan State in their last two times out. This isn't exactly the easy win it looked like it might be when the schedule came out. Then on Jan. 2, Iowa travels to No. 11 Rutgers for a matinee in New Jersey.

The next stretch of games could be the most pivotal of the season for Iowa after this week's setback.

Head coach Fran McCaffery can at least feel good about his team's ability to score as Garza, Joe Wieskamp and CJ Frederick combined for 69 points on Friday.

That just wasn't enough to power past Minnesota.

Junior center Liam Robbins poured in 18 points with five rebounds while senior forward Brandon Johnson added 26 points and nine rebounds himself.

It's a resume-making win for a Gophers team that already knocked off Saint Louis, Boston College and North Dakota this year. Unfortunately, that could all fall apart in the next few games. Minnesota's next six games are all against ranked opponents including a rematch against Iowa on Jan. 10 and two games against No. 19 Michigan.