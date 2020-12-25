    Video: Alvin Kamara Ties NFL Record with 6 Rush TDs in Saints' Win over Vikings

    Alvin Kamara completed one of the best individual performances in NFL history with six touchdowns in a 52-33 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day at the Superdome.

    The New Orleans Saints had been unstoppable all game long, and then Kamara added his name to the record books with his sixth score:

    The 25-year-old running back matched Chicago Cardinals Hall of Famer Ernie Nevers, who was the only other player with six rushing touchdowns in a game, per NFL Research. He accomplished the feat in 1929.

    After the game, Kamara credited the Saints offensive line and receivers for helping him achieve the feat:

    It had already been an impressive season for Kamara, who had 10 rushing touchdowns and five receiving scores entering Week 16. He is a major reason why the Saints have remained an elite team despite injuries to key players such as quarterback Drew Brees, wide receiver Michael Thomas and others.

    This performance on national television only adds to his success in 2020 and could further his case for the Offensive Player of the Year award.                 

