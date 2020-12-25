Saints' Drew Brees 1st Player in NFL History with 80,000 Career Passing Yards

Brett Duke/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees continues to make his mark on the NFL record books, becoming the first player in history with 80,000 passing yards:

Brees entered the day needing 154 yards to reach the milestone, and he accomplished it with a nine-yard pass to running back Latavius Murray in the third quarter of Friday's Christmas Day game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Only four players in NFL history have over 70,000 passing yards in a career: Brees, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre. Brady continues to chase Brees but remains over 1,000 yards behind the Saints star.

It continues an incredible career for Brees, who also holds the record for the most pass completions while ranking second in passing touchdowns, entering Friday five behind Brady for the all-time record.

Adding in 13 Pro Bowl selections and one Super Bowl title, the 41-year-old is a shoo-in for the Hall of Fame when he is eligible.