Nuggets' Jamal Murray Signs Multiyear Shoe Contract with New Balance

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is officially a member of the New Balance family.

Murray reacted to the news Friday:

"I just wanted to do something different," Murray said of his new deal with New Balance, per Max Resetar of Slam. "I've always been a pioneer in that kind of sense. Staying in Canada, sliding in the draft to Denver, coming off the bench and then starting, being into kung fu and all that kind of stuff and now in signing with New Balance. I feel like we're both similar in that way. We both have creative ideas. We want to see them come to life."

New Balance and the NBA announced a multiyear partnership in February, and Murray joins Kawhi Leonard as a notable player on a Western Conference contender to be sponsored by the company.

Murray is one of the league's brightest young stars at 23 years old, especially after his performance in the Walt Disney World Resort bubble during the 2019-20 postseason.

He went toe-to-toe with Donovan Mitchell in a memorable first-round showdown against the Utah Jazz, dropping 50 points on two occasions. He then helped lead the Nuggets past Leonard's L.A. Clippers as part of a 3-1 comeback in the second round and averaged 25.0 points and 7.4 assists a night in the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers.

While the Nuggets fell short of a trip to the Finals, it was clear they had a foundation in place with Murray and Nikola Jokic.

It now appears that Murray will be playing in New Balance as he attempts to parlay his early success into his first NBA championship.