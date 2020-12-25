    Report: Duke Women's Basketball Team Opts out of Season Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

    The Duke women's basketball team will opt out of the remainder of the 2020-21 season as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Doug Feinberg of the Associated Press on Friday.

    The Blue Devils began the season with a 3-1 record but were forced to pause activities Dec. 16 as a result of two positive tests for COVID-19 and contract tracing.

    They were scheduled to return to the court Dec. 31 against Louisville.

    Per Feinberg, Duke is the first Power Five school to opt out after starting the season.

    Blue Devils coach Kara Lawson had previously criticized the season even taking place, telling reporters earlier this month, "I don't think we should be playing right now. That's my opinion on it."

    Lawson is in her first season with the team after working as an assistant coach with the Boston Celtics. She also had a 13-year playing career in the WNBA.

    Duke men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski has also questioned the ongoing season.

    "I don't think it feels right to anybody," he said in early December. "I mean everyone is concerned."

    The men's team canceled several nonconference games but returned to the court for the start of the ACC season against Notre Dame.

    Stephen Wiseman of the Raleigh News & Observer reported Friday's decision does not affect the men's team.

