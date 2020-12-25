    Rigoberto Sanchez Named by Colts Players to Receive 2020 Ed Block Courage Award

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 25, 2020

    Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez (8) warms up before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
    Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

    The Indianapolis Colts have named punter Rigoberto Sanchez as the team's recipient of the 2020 Ed Block Courage Award.

    Sanchez had surgery to remove a cancerous tumor in the middle of the season but returned to the field Sunday to face the Houston Texans after missing just two games.

    Sanchez expressed his gratitude upon hearing the news:

    "It's an honor and a privilege to be selected for this award, especially with the great men that we have in our locker room. I've always admired the people around the league who have made the list and I'm blessed to be one of the 32 recipients this year. I'm thankful for everyone who categorized me for this distinguished award. Just know, to always keep going and be the change."

    All 32 teams nominate one player for the award each season, and the winners are typically honored at a banquet in March.

