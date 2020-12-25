Duncan Robinson, Heat Set Record for Most 3-Pointers Made in a Half on Christmas

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Some hope for snow on Christmas Day, but Duncan Robinson and the Miami Heat made it rain.

Robinson set a Christmas record with six first-half threes against the New Orleans Pelicans, helping his team build a 66-53 lead at halftime.

The wing went 6-of-8 from beyond the arc in the first half, while the Heat went 13-of-21 as a team.

Brandon Ingram set the Dec. 25 record last season when he went 7-of-9 from deep on his way to 31 points in a 112-100 win over the Denver Nuggets.

Robinson tied this mark in the second half of Friday's game:

He finished 7-of-13 as the Heat closed out a 111-98 win.

Robinson is in his third season but has already established himself as one of the top shooters in the game, entering the day shooting 43.7 percent from deep. Only Steve Kerr, Seth Curry and Hubert Davis have a better mark in NBA history.

He can also get red-hot, making 10 threes in a single game last season and proving it again Friday.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Meanwhile, the outside shot was a key part of Miami's success during last postseason as the squad made a surprising run to the NBA finals. The team ranked second in the NBA in three-point percentage during the regular season and kept it going in the Orlando bubble.

It's clear the Heat are not slowing down to begin the 2020-21 campaign.