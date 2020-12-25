Patrick Mahomes Jokes About Christmas Video of Him Singing 'Rudolph' as a Child

Brett Duke/Associated Press

Maybe if this whole best quarterback in the NFL thing doesn't work out, Patrick Mahomes can look into a professional singing career.

The Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller joked that his "voice changed a little bit over time" in response to a video of him singing "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" when he was four years old:

Did Mahomes sing as well as he plays football?

Probably not, but there's no doubt he already has an impressive stage presence. He knew where the camera was, played to his audience and delivered a show.

While a career on Broadway wasn't in the cards, little Mahomes grew up to be a superstar performer who still thrives when the camera is turned his way.