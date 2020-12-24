Video: Bills WRs Gift Coach Chad Hall New Truck for Christmas

Brett Carlsen/Associated Press

Buffalo Bills wide receivers gifted their position coach, Chad Hall, with a new truck on Christmas Eve (h/t Bradley Gelber of Bills Wire):

Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie shared the video on Instagram (since deleted). In the video, Bills wideout Cole Beasley said that rookie Gabriel Davis came to him and Stefon Diggs with the idea, and the position group executed it.

Hall, who played in the NFL from 2010-2014, joined the Bills as an offensive assistant in 2017. He was promoted to wide receivers coach in 2019.

The Bills are enjoying their best season since their run of four straight AFC championships in the early 1990s. The 11-3 franchise has already clinched the AFC East for the first time since 1995 and will be in the playoffs for the third time in four years.

The Bills' passing game has played a monumental role en route to helping Buffalo earn the NFL's No. 5 scoring offense. In particular, Diggs has enjoyed a career year with 111 catches, 1,314 yards and five touchdowns. He credited Hall in part with his success.

"I would say just the supporting cast," Diggs said, per Jourdan LaBarber of the Bills' official website.

"I'm not really taking too much of the credit. Of course, I'm out there working my tail off but it's a product of being in the right situation, having the right coaches.

"Chad Hall, Coach Daboll, and Josh Allen—my support system. I'm going to give it to my support system. They put me in the best situation to be successful and to blossom."

Davis leads the team with six receiving touchdowns, and Beasley (79 catches, 950 yards) is on the cusp of his first-ever 1,000-yard season.

Hall can't drive his new truck to Bills Stadium for a game just yet, as the team's next game is on the road against the New England Patriots on Monday. But he'll be able to do so when Buffalo closes the regular season with the Miami Dolphins at home on Jan. 3.