Rams' Jalen Ramsey on Shadowing DK Metcalf: 'I Live for These Type of Matchups'

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey touched on his upcoming matchup with superstar wideout DK Metcalf and the Seattle Seahawks in a talk with reporters on Thursday, per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

Both players have been nothing short of dominant in 2020.

Ramsey has allowed just 51.7 percent of his passes to be completed in his direction, per Pro Football Reference. In addition, opposing teams have amassed just 5.0 yards per target.

Metcalf has broken out in his second NFL season, catching 74 passes for 1,223 yards and 10 touchdowns. He ranks top five in receiving yards, touchdown receptions and yards per catch (16.5).

Ramsey and the Rams got the better of Metcalf and the Seahawks when they last played on Nov. 15. Metcalf had just two catches for 28 yards on four targets, and the Rams won 23-16.

The defensive back was exceptional in particular: Per Pro Football Reference, he allowed just two completions for 15 yards on four targets in his direction.

Metcalf is more than capable of overcoming any matchup, however, so we'll see who takes Round 2.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Sunday's game, which is scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET, carries some high stakes. The 10-4 Seahawks will earn the NFC West crown with a victory.

However, if the 9-5 Rams win, then they'll take the lead in the division by virtue of the head-to-head tiebreaker with one game remaining.