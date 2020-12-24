Nationals' Updated Lineup After Josh Bell Trade with Pirates

David Dermer/Associated Press

The Washington Nationals will have dual-threat power at the plate when they take the field this spring following a trade that brought first baseman Josh Bell to the nation's capital.

The team announced Thursday that it acquired Bell from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for a pair of right-handed pitching prospects: Wil Crowe and Eddy Yean.

Bell spent the past five seasons with the Pirates, who drafted him in the second round in 2011.

Last season, the Nationals turned to former Milwaukee Brewer Eric Thames at first base. But the 34-year-old struggled at the plate, hitting .203/.300/.317 with 12 RBI and 42 strikeouts in 41 games.

