Will Compton Responds to Titans, A.J. Brown Roasting Him for His Haircut

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Everyone has a bad haircut experience they'd rather not relive.

Few of us wind up getting roasted by our employers for it.

Unfortunately for Tennessee Titans linebacker Will Compton, he wasn't so lucky. The Titans (jokingly) placed him on their injury report Thursday after he came in with a haircut that will thankfully soon be covered by a helmet.

Teammates spent the entire practice session assessing it, with A.J. Brown and Rashaan Evans coming through with the harshest (and, thus, funniest) critiques.

"I'll be honest, I was looking at Will and asking him if it was on purpose. If not, I told him he needs to fire his barber," Evans told reporters.

"It's horrible. He needs to cut it all off and start over," Brown said.



It's not entirely clear if Compton thought he was making a good stylistic decision with this choice of cut, or if this is just part of a self-rib. Compton hosts a podcast with teammate Taylor Lewan and is known as one of the funniest NFL players; it's possible this will just serve as content for the pod and he'll walk away getting the last laugh.