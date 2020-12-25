Ranking the Best NBA Christmas Games Since 2000

0 of 8

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Even after the presents are unwrapped and thank-you notes are written, Christmas Day often has another gift in store.

During the last two decades, the NBA has regularly planned for a few marquee matchups on the holiday itself.

Quite often—and for good reason—the showdowns have included the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors and LeBron James' team (mostly the Cleveland Cavaliers or Miami Heat, to this point).

As the NBA readies for a new decade of matchups, let's journey into the archives for the best Christmas games of the past 20 years. The list is ultimately subjective, but each game's entertainment, star power and rivalry/revenge shaped the selections.