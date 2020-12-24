10 Overreactions After NBA's First 2 Days of Games

1 of 10

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Dismantling an alarmingly lackluster Golden State Warriors team on opening night is not license to claim, beyond a shadow of a doubt, the Brooklyn Nets don't need James Harden. Recent, um, headlines aside, he is still James bleeping Harden—championship contention in bodily form.

Overthinking superstar trade scenarios might be trendy. That doesn't make it wise. The chance to acquire Harden should be cut-and-dry for most teams, almost regardless of cost. As yours truly wrote on this very subject:

"This idea that Harden can't, or won't, change his ball-dominant style is without concrete grounds. He burns through more isolation possessions than entire teams because that's how Houston decided to play. There is a difference between being incapable of making adjustments and never being tasked with implementing them in the first place. ...

Depth can never supplant stardom. It can complement, it can augment, but it cannot mimic. The only substitute for superstardom is another superstar. And Harden is built to carry the Nets in ways the combination of Spencer Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert never will."

And yet!

The calculus changes for the Nets if Kevin Durant looks like Kevin Durant following his recovery from a ruptured right Achilles tendon. So far, through two exhibition tilts and one regular-season appearance, he looks more like Kevin Durant than not like Kevin Durant.

That matters. Like, a lot. Superstars should be valued indiscriminately when your team doesn't already have one—or when it only has one. Brooklyn has two, both of whom are firmly in the top-15, maybe top-10, conversation if they're healthy.

Depth is just as important as stardom if Durant and Kyrie Irving aren't missing games left and right. Harden can uplift the Nets in the face of a worst-case scenario. Dinwiddie and LeVert are easier to integrate if the outlook is rosier, in large part because it's possible to bring one or both off the bench and more starkly stagger minutes.

Maybe this take ages poorly, extremely so, in due time. That's sort of the point: Brooklyn needs to give what's already in place time before unloading its asset clip (insofar as landing Harden is the team's choice and not fully dependent on rival offers falling flat).

Belief Meter: The force (of belief) is strong in this one.