Delonte West '180 Degrees' from Where He Was Before Rehab, Mark Cuban Says

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks governor Mark Cuban provided a positive update on former NBA player Delonte West on Wednesday, saying West is doing much better after rehab.

Cuban said the following:

"Delonte is back in Maryland, with his family. And he's having the challenges you have going from rehab to real world. And we're working with him. We're getting him set up hopefully with a job here shortly if he decides to take it. We're getting him set up with an apartment. You know, from there it's going to be up to Delonte. He's clean, he's sober, he's taking his medications. He wants to make this all work. But I'm not going to lie and say it's going to be easy for him. From where he was several months ago, under bridges in Dallas, he's 180 degrees from there. He's just miles and miles and miles away from there. I'm proud of the work he's put in."

West, 37, was photographed on the side of the road in Dallas in September, holding up a cardboard sign. Cuban would later pick up West outside a gas station. Cuban had spent several days trying to get in touch with West after seeing the photograph.

"I can just confirm that I found him and helped him," Cuban told Timothy Bella of the Washington Post in late September. "The rest is up to Delonte and his family to tell."

In November, West was back in the gym, shooting some hoops:

West told Rick Maese of the Washington Post in 2015 that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2008 and that he had tried to kill himself on more than one occasion.

"I've never shared this like this, but I used to try to kill myself all the time," he said at the time.

For much of his life, basketball was his outlet

"I took all that and put everything into basketball," he said, recalling kids mocking his appearance growing up. "You can't laugh at this on the court."

West spent eight years in the NBA with the Boston Celtics (two stints), Seattle Supersonics, Cleveland Cavaliers and the Mavericks, averaging 9.7 points per game in his career.