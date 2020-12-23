    Delonte West '180 Degrees' from Where He Was Before Rehab, Mark Cuban Says

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 24, 2020

    Dallas Mavericks guard Delonte West (13) controls the ball against the Phoenix Suns in an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2012, in Dallas. The Suns defeated the Mavericks 100-94. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

    Dallas Mavericks governor Mark Cuban provided a positive update on former NBA player Delonte West on Wednesday, saying West is doing much better after rehab.

    Cuban said the following:

    "Delonte is back in Maryland, with his family. And he's having the challenges you have going from rehab to real world. And we're working with him. We're getting him set up hopefully with a job here shortly if he decides to take it. We're getting him set up with an apartment. You know, from there it's going to be up to Delonte. He's clean, he's sober, he's taking his medications. He wants to make this all work. But I'm not going to lie and say it's going to be easy for him. From where he was several months ago, under bridges in Dallas, he's 180 degrees from there. He's just miles and miles and miles away from there. I'm proud of the work he's put in."

    West, 37, was photographed on the side of the road in Dallas in September, holding up a cardboard sign. Cuban would later pick up West outside a gas station. Cuban had spent several days trying to get in touch with West after seeing the photograph.

    "I can just confirm that I found him and helped him," Cuban told Timothy Bella of the Washington Post in late September. "The rest is up to Delonte and his family to tell."

    In November, West was back in the gym, shooting some hoops:

    West told Rick Maese of the Washington Post in 2015 that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2008 and that he had tried to kill himself on more than one occasion.

    "I've never shared this like this, but I used to try to kill myself all the time," he said at the time.

    For much of his life, basketball was his outlet

    "I took all that and put everything into basketball," he said, recalling kids mocking his appearance growing up. "You can't laugh at this on the court."

    West spent eight years in the NBA with the Boston Celtics (two stints), Seattle Supersonics, Cleveland Cavaliers and the Mavericks, averaging 9.7 points per game in his career.

    Related

      James Harden Fined $50K

      NBA fines the Rockets star for violating league's health and safety protocols

      James Harden Fined $50K
      NBA logo
      NBA

      James Harden Fined $50K

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Thunder-Rockets Postponed 🚨

      ◾ James Harden ruled unavailable ◾ Three Rockets tested positive or inconclusive

      Thunder-Rockets Postponed 🚨
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Thunder-Rockets Postponed 🚨

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Wall, Boogie May Miss Opener

      Several Rockets, including Wall and Cousins, are expected to miss tonight's game due to COVID-19 contact tracing (Shams)

      Report: Wall, Boogie May Miss Opener
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Wall, Boogie May Miss Opener

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      New NBA Big Threes We Could See in 2021

      @ZBuckley predicts which trios could emerge at this season's trade deadline 🔮

      New NBA Big Threes We Could See in 2021
      NBA logo
      NBA

      New NBA Big Threes We Could See in 2021

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report