Rockets' James Harden 'Unavailable' After Violating Health and Safety Protocols

The Houston Rockets reportedly do not know when James Harden will be available to play at the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, the NBA ruled him "unavailable due to violation of health and safety protocols" and still does not have a set timetable for when he will be cleared to play. It is also unclear whether the league will punish him.

There is plenty of uncertainty surrounding the Rockets, as Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed after three Houston players returned positive or inconclusive COVID-19 tests and four others quarantined as a result of contact tracing.

