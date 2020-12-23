    Rockets' James Harden 'Unavailable' After Violating Health and Safety Protocols

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 23, 2020

    Houston Rockets' James Harden controls the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in Houston, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (Carmen Mandato/Pool Photo via AP)
    Carmen Mandato/Associated Press

    The Houston Rockets reportedly do not know when James Harden will be available to play at the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

    According to Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, the NBA ruled him "unavailable due to violation of health and safety protocols" and still does not have a set timetable for when he will be cleared to play. It is also unclear whether the league will punish him.

    There is plenty of uncertainty surrounding the Rockets, as Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed after three Houston players returned positive or inconclusive COVID-19 tests and four others quarantined as a result of contact tracing.

                    

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Thunder-Rockets Postponed 🚨

      ◾ James Harden ruled unavailable ◾ 3 Rockets tested positive or inconclusive

      Thunder-Rockets Postponed 🚨
      Houston Rockets logo
      Houston Rockets

      Thunder-Rockets Postponed 🚨

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Haircuts and a Nightclub Trip Could Leave Rockets Shorthanded

      Haircuts and a Nightclub Trip Could Leave Rockets Shorthanded
      Houston Rockets logo
      Houston Rockets

      Haircuts and a Nightclub Trip Could Leave Rockets Shorthanded

      Matt Young, Chron.com / Houston Chronicle
      via Chron

      Report: Wall, Boogie May Miss Opener

      Several Rockets, including Wall and Cousins, are expected to miss tonight's game due to COVID-19 contact tracing (Shams)

      Report: Wall, Boogie May Miss Opener
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Wall, Boogie May Miss Opener

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Every NBA Team's Biggest Question

      @HughesNBA looks at the one great unknown for each team as the season begins

      Every NBA Team's Biggest Question
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Every NBA Team's Biggest Question

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report