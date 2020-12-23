    Eagles' Jalen Hurts on Outside Noise: 'I Try and Stay Away from the Rat Poison'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 23, 2020

    Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

    Jalen Hurts borrowed a line from his former head coach, Alabama's Nick Saban, when asked Wednesday how he stays clear of the noise from social media and people outside of the Philadelphia Eagles organization.

    "You gotta stay away from the rat poison," he told reporters.

    In 2017, Saban dropped that line after a 27-19 win over Texas A&M. He explained that he didn't want his players listening to the praise they were receiving from the media and getting big heads.

    "I'm trying to get our players to listen to me instead of listening to you guys," he told reporters. "All that stuff you write about how good we are. All that stuff they hear on ESPN. It's like poison. It's like taking poison. Like rat poison."

    Hurts—who was on that Alabama team and has excelled for the Eagles in his first two career starts in place of the benched Carson Wentz—is still trying to avoid the rat poison all of these years later.

