    Ezekiel Elliott Downplays Buzz Calling for Tony Pollard to Be Cowboys' No. 1 RB

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 23, 2020

    Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) gives his cletes to a fan following an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. The Cowboys defeated the Bengals 30-7. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    Aaron Doster/Associated Press

    Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott was dismissive of outside calls to start Tony Pollard ahead of him at running back.

    "At the end of the day, those aren't the people signing my checks," Elliott said Wednesday, per the Dallas Morning News' Calvin Watkins. "Those aren't the cats that are making the final decisions. I think there's a reason they're not the ones making those decisions. I don't think it really matters."

                  

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

