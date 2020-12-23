Ezekiel Elliott Downplays Buzz Calling for Tony Pollard to Be Cowboys' No. 1 RB

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott was dismissive of outside calls to start Tony Pollard ahead of him at running back.

"At the end of the day, those aren't the people signing my checks," Elliott said Wednesday, per the Dallas Morning News' Calvin Watkins. "Those aren't the cats that are making the final decisions. I think there's a reason they're not the ones making those decisions. I don't think it really matters."

