    Christian McCaffrey Doubtful for Panthers vs. Washington with Thigh Injury

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 23, 2020
    Alerted 47m ago in the B/R App

    Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

    Christian McCaffrey is once again doubtful to play in Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Wednesday.

    The running back has been dealing with a thigh injury, which has been holding him back over the past several weeks.

    Adding in a shoulder injury suffered in Week 9, McCaffrey hasn't played in more than a month. He has only appeared in three games this season, with an ankle injury also forcing him to the injured reserve in September.

    With just two weeks remaining and the 4-10 Panthers already eliminated from playoff contention, it wouldn't be surprising to see the team shut McCaffrey down for the rest of the season.

    The 24-year-old signed a four-year, $64 million extension before the start of the season to make him the highest-paid running back in NFL history that could cause the team to stay cautious and prepare for 2021.

    McCaffrey is one of the top playmakers in the league when healthy, leading the NFL in yards from scrimmage (2,392) and touchdowns (19) last season and being voted first-team All-Pro.

    He has remained productive when on the field in 2020, scoring six touchdowns with 374 total yards in just three games.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Panthers fans and fantasy football managers were likely hoping for some of that type of production in Week 16, but it appears as though Mike Davis will lead the backfield once again.

    Related

      Haskins No Longer Captain

      Washington pulled QB’s team-voted captainship for COVID-19 violation (Rapoport)

      Haskins No Longer Captain
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Haskins No Longer Captain

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      JuJu Done Dancing on Logos

      ‘For the betterment of myself and my teammates, I’m going to stop dancing on the logos’

      JuJu Done Dancing on Logos
      NFL logo
      NFL

      JuJu Done Dancing on Logos

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Execs Vote on Big Awards

      High-ranking execs from 22 teams give NFL Network their takes on some of the NFL’s top awards ➡️

      NFL Execs Vote on Big Awards
      Carolina Panthers logo
      Carolina Panthers

      NFL Execs Vote on Big Awards

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Big Ben: Playing Like ‘Poo’

      ‘When you play like poo, you deserve to be talked about like that … that’s on me, I need to be better’

      Big Ben: Playing Like ‘Poo’
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Big Ben: Playing Like ‘Poo’

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report