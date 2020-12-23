Florida Basketball Thanks FSU Doctors for Helping Care for Keyontae Johnson

Matt Stamey/Associated Press

The Florida men's basketball team issued a statement Wednesday thanking doctors at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, among others, for helping take care of Keyontae Johnson after he collapsed on the court during a Dec. 12 game.

Here's the full statement, which included thanks to Florida State president John E. Thrasher and Seminoles head coach Leonard Hamilton:

Johnson was released from the hospital Tuesday morning. He was airlifted to Gainesville, home to the University of Florida, for treatment after two days in Tallahassee following the incident.

The 21-year-old Virginia native collapsed early in the rivalry game and was transported to the hospital, where he was initially listed in "critical but stable condition."

Neither Florida nor the Johnson family has released further details about what caused the medical emergency.

Zach Abolverdi of the Gainesville Sun reported Johnson was diagnosed with acute myocarditis, which is heart inflammation that's often found in people who previously contracted COVID-19. He was diagnosed with the coronavirus over the summer.

The SEC Preseason Player of the Year is likely to miss the rest of the 2020-21 season, per Abolverdi.

Florida's last three games were postponed while it awaited further information on Johnson's status.

The Gators' next contest is scheduled for Dec. 30 on the road against Vanderbilt, which is the team's first conference game of the season.