Free Agents On the Market the Packers Could Add for Super Bowl Push

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams have formed one of the most lethal quarterback-wide receiver combinations in the NFL.

However, the help around them in the Green Bay Packers passing attack has not been as consistent.

Robert Tonyan, Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling have stepped up in spots, but the NFC North champion does not have a dangerous second threat that can take over if Adams is blanketed in the postseason.

Green Bay tried to acquire Will Fuller from the Houston Texans at the trade deadline, but they ultimately did not make the move.

Former Texans wideout Kenny Stills is the best wide receiver on the free-agent market, and it would not hurt Matt LaFleur's side to explore a conversation with the experienced wideout, or another player that is available to bolster the team's offensive depth.

Free Agents Packers Could Add For Super Bowl Push

Kenny Stills, WR

Since Lazard's Week 11 return, he and Valdes-Scantling have put up mixed results in the passing game. Lazard has two 50-yard performances and a trio of games with 25 receiving yards or fewer. Valdes-Scantling did not record a catch in Weeks 13 and 15.

The No. 2 and No. 3 wide receivers on the Packers roster can't be that ineffective on a consistent basis, even if Adams is posting large totals each week.

The easy defensive strategy for Green Bay's playoff opponents could be to lock in on Adams and force Rodgers to beat them with a combination of Lazard, Valdes-Scantling, Tonyan and two running backs in the passing game.

Stills was not that efficient inside the Houston offense before he was released, but he would give Rodgers another experienced target to work with.

Stills comes with four games of postseason experience. He caught seven passes for 126 yards and a score in Houston's two playoff contests last season.

If the Packers are not able to land Stills, they could turn to a former NFC North foe if they want to dip into the free-agent market for a wide receiver.

Taylor Gabriel, WR

Taylor Gabriel is the second-best wide receiver option on the open market right now.

Unlike Stills, Gabriel has not played a down in 2020 and would need more time to acclimate himself to game speed while learning the Green Bay system.

Gabriel is only two years removed from a 688-yard season with the Chicago Bears, who he played with for two years.

He carries two more games of playoff experience than Stills. He had nine receptions during the Atlanta Falcons' Super Bowl run in 2017.

Gabriel would bring more speed to the Green Bay offense, while Stills would be more of a physical presence that fights with defensive backs in one-on-one battles in any part of the gridiron.

Valdes-Scantling has served as the deep threat in some games, but his inconsistent week-by-week production is a bit concerning going into the postseason.

Stills and Gabriel are the two best options the Packers could call on, but if they stay the course with their current group, they need to have more production beneath Adams in Weeks 16 and 17.

