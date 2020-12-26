Report: Daniel Jones to Start for Giants vs. Ravens Despite Multiple Injuries

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will reportedly be in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the news, noting Jones is "dealing with hamstring and ankle injuries" but will play.

The 23-year-old has battled injuries throughout the 2020 season, namely to his hamstring and ankle. It's been a tough blow for a Giants team already without superstar running back Saquon Barkley and trying to keep pace in the chase for the NFC East title.

For the Giants, though, both the long- and short-term health of Jones have been more important than a playoff push this season.

Ahead of the matchup against the Ravens, head coach Joe Judge told reporters:



"In terms of Daniel himself, the standard remains the same. My concern with him has been his health, making sure he can go on the field and protect himself. Because of any change of number of games remaining in the season, that doesn't dictate what we would put him at, in terms of risk on the field. I still want to make sure we can put him out there and allow him to move around and protect himself."

While Jones missed the team's Week 13 and 15 games, he's largely battled through his injuries, compiling 2,462 passing yards, eight touchdowns and nine interceptions, completing 62.6 percent of his passes.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Colt McCoy would likely be next in line for playing time if Jones had to exit Sunday's game.