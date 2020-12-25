1 Reason for Every NFL Team to Be Optimistic About 2021

31 of 32

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Titans finished the 2019 season as one of the hottest teams in the league, and they carried it over to one of the most surprising playoff runs in recent memory. They rode a few historic performances from Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill playing the best football of his career to an AFC Championship Game appearance.

The Titans won't sneak up on anyone in the playoffs this year. But teams should be dreading a game against them like a 200-pound cornerback would dread tackling Henry with a full head of steam.

After taking over for Marcus Mariota midway through last season, Tannehill has carried his strong play over into 2020. He's fourth in the league in adjusted yards per attempt, leads the league in game-winning drives with five and is fourth in passer rating.

Henry has kept up his production as well, even though teams know the Titans will lean on his rushing ability. According to the NFL's Next Gen Stats, he faces eight or more defenders in the box on nearly 30 percent of his carries, yet he leads the league in rushing yards over expected.

The Titans are also getting a breakout season from Corey Davis that's been four years in the making. The 2017 No. 5 overall pick has already posted career highs in receiving yards (945) and touchdowns (five), and he's five receptions shy of his previous best mark (65).

Tennessee is 24th in defensive efficiency this year after finishing 15th last season, which is a mild concern. But this offense is good enough to make the Titans dangerous in the postseason once again.