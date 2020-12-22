Report: Seahawks' Josh Gordon Hasn't Met Reinstatement Conditions to Play Games

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks and wide receiver Josh Gordon reportedly were notified Tuesday "that he has not satisfied all terms of his conditional reinstatement," per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.

Condotta added that Gordon would be permitted to participate in team meetings and individual workouts but could not practice or play in games with the team.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Gordon "had a setback in his battle with substance abuse and now won't be allowed to practice or play indefinitely."

The Seahawks had activated Gordon to their 53-man roster Monday.

Gordon, 29, last played in the NFL for the New England Patriots and Seahawks in 2019, catching 27 passes for 426 yards and a score. He was suspended in December 2019 for another violation of the NFL's performance-enhancing substances and substance abuse policy, which has been a theme of Gordon's NFL career, as he's been suspended on six separate occasions.

The Seahawks re-signed him in June on a one-year deal. Pete Carroll spoke highly of Gordon at the time, per Brady Henderson of ESPN:

"Josh's experience with us was really positive. He worked really hard, studied hard, came through when he had his chances in games, made some incredible plays and left us with a really good impression. We've told you all along that we really liked the experience we had, and we were hoping that all along, if there was a chance to get him back, we would want to get him back. So we'll just have to wait and see when, but we're happy to have the opportunity to bring him to our club."

It's a disappointing setback for both Gordon and the Seahawks as the postseason approaches. However, Seattle does have the dynamic wideout pair of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, so Russell Wilson won't lack for dynamic weapons in the passing game without Gordon.