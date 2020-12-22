Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant Combine for 48 as Nets Rout Steph Curry, Warriors

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Welcome to the new era of Brooklyn Nets basketball.

Brooklyn looked the part of a championship contender in its much-anticipated season-opener with a 125-99 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday at Barclays Center. It was the first game for head coach Steve Nash and Kevin Durant's return to action after he sat out last season with an Achilles injury, and the Nets wasted little time seizing their first win.

Durant, Kyrie Irving and Caris LeVert led the way in the victorious effort.

Golden State was without the injured Klay Thompson and Draymond Green and fell to 0-1 despite a double-double from Stephen Curry. It was a less-than-ideal start as the team looks to bounce back from an NBA-worst 15-50 record last season.

Notable Player Stats

Kyrie Irving, PG, BKN: 26 PTS, 4 AST, 4 REB, 10-of-16 FG, 4-of-7 3PT

Kevin Durant, F, BKN: 22 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL, 7-of-16 FG

Caris LeVert, G, BKN: 20 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL

Stephen Curry, G, GS: 20 PTS, 10 AST, 4 REB, 2 STL, 2-of-10 3PT

Andrew Wiggins, F, GS: 13 PTS, 4-of-16 FG

James Wiseman, C, GS: 19 PTS, 6 REB, 2 STL

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Kyrie, KD and Nets Look the Part of Contenders

There is never a shortage of storylines entering a new NBA season, but few are bigger than what the Nets will look like with all their firepower.

After all, this team made the playoffs last season even though Irving played just 20 games and Durant didn't play at all. That is a combined three championships, 16 All-Star appearances, 11 All-NBA selections, four scoring titles and a 2013-14 league MVP joining the likes of Spencer Dinwiddie, LeVert and others, which is quite the group for Nash to work with as he gains experience.

The Nets wasted no time sending a message.

They poured in 40 points in the first quarter alone with Irving treating the Warriors defenders like pawns by darting through openings, hitting from the outside whenever he had a sliver of space and drawing attention his way to open up Durant.

It certainly helped that KD's stroke was as smooth as ever even after all the missed time, and Golden State's defense was completely outmatched even before LeVert provided a spark off the bench.

With Irving dancing through defenders and pulling up from quarter-court to end the first half, Durant throwing lobs to DeAndre Jordan, and Joe Harris and LeVert providing support, everything Brooklyn did for extended stretches looked like basketball poetry.

It should be noted the Nets will surely face stiffer competition than Golden State as they battle the likes of the Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors for an Eastern Conference crown, but it is hard not to jump to conclusions after one game.

Brooklyn looks like a contender.

Steph's Double-Double Nowhere Near Enough for Warriors

If there was ever a team due for a couple of lean seasons, it was the Warriors.

After all, they went to five straight NBA Finals and won three championships from 2014-15 to 2018-19 with players like Green and Andre Iguodala as fourth and fifth options. They had a downright unfair collection of talent and established themselves as one of the greatest dynasties in the history of the league.

Those days appear to be in the rearview mirror.

While much can be attributed to injuries, that Durant was on the other team underscored the reality the Warriors likely won't be title contenders again this season. With no Thompson and Green, much of the offense fell on Curry's shoulders.

The two-time MVP struggled with his shot with multiple defenders chasing him on almost every possession, although he showed off his passing prowess by dishing out assists and did what he could to keep the visitors within striking distance.

It was nowhere near enough, though, especially since Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre Jr. didn't provide much help with their shooting. If the two wing players cannot consistently knock down the open looks that come with playing alongside Curry, it is going to be a long season for the Warriors.

There will be better days for Golden State when Curry shoots like he is capable of, Green returns and James Wiseman builds off an impressive showing, but Tuesday did not provide much reason for optimism.

What's Next?

Both teams are on the road Friday when the Warriors face the Bucks and the Nets play the Celtics.