James Harden Trade Rumors: Michael Porter Jr. Targeted in Nuggets Talks

As the Houston Rockets continue to weigh their options with James Harden, they reportedly had their eye on Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr.

According to Mike Singer of the Denver Post, the Nuggets called Houston about the possibility of landing Harden in a trade. However, the talks didn't advance into "anything substantial" with the Rockets primarily interested in Porter.

"Any potential deal would have to include Gary Harris or Will Barton, if not both, to match salaries, which would leave the Nuggets extremely thin on the wing," Singer also wrote.

Harden is unquestionably one of the best players in the league, but Denver also has an impressive young core in place that helped lead it to the Western Conference Finals last season.

It should come as no surprise, then, that Singer reported Jamal Murray was never included in any serious trade discussions between the Rockets and Nuggets, either. It would only make sense from Denver's perspective to trade for Harden if it could keep a championship contender around him, and teaming him with Murray and Nikola Jokic would be the best way to do just that.

Porter also figures to be a key cog in Denver for seasons to come.

The No. 14 overall pick of the 2018 NBA draft is only 22 years old and first saw the court during the 2019-20 campaign. While he needed to shake off some rust, he also flashed his potential on his way to 9.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and a 42.2 percent shooting clip from deep in 16.4 minutes per game.

Porter is 6'10" with the ability to shoot over smaller defenders, drive past bigger ones and take advantage of the space playing alongside Murray and Jokic creates.

He brings superstar potential to the table and could thrive in a larger role, and Houston obviously coveted that skill set. Porter will likely see a bump in minutes this season for the Nuggets, since Jerami Grant is no longer on the roster.

For now, Harden remains on the Rockets while the Nuggets look to take the next step with their talented bunch.