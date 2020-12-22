    Report: Florida's Keyontae Johnson Diagnosed with Acute Myocarditis at Hospital

    FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2019, file photo, Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) looks on during during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Marshall in Gainesville, Fla. Johnson, the Southeastern Conference's preseason player of the year, collapsed coming out of a timeout against rival Florida State and needed emergency medical attention Saturday, Dec. 1`2, 2020. He was taken off the floor on a stretcher and rushed to Tallahassee Memorial for evaluation. The Gators had no immediate update on his condition. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey, File)
    Florida men's basketball player Keyontae Johnson has reportedly been diagnosed with acute myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart, and is expected to be sidelined for at least three months, per Zach Abolverdi of the Gainesville Sun.

    Johnson collapsed during the Gators' Dec. 12 matchup versus Florida State and was hospitalized. He reportedly was put into a medically induced coma, though his parents said he began breathing on his own and speaking last week. His parents added Tuesday that he was being released from the hospital.

    His family released the following statement:

    "We continue to be amazed at the pace of his recovery. Along with so many well wishes and prayers, we've understandably gotten questions about the cause and extent of Keyontae's illness. As much as everyone involved wants firm answers, the process to draw definitive conclusions continues, and we ask for patience as the medical professionals continue their work.

    "We are committed to sharing not only updates on Keyontae but also any information we think could help others. When we have that, we will share it. Until then, we continue to be grateful for the care and support Keyontae is receiving."

    Johnson also released a public video statement Friday:

    "I know y'all have been sending your prayers out the last few weeks, and me and my parents are very grateful for the prayers that have been going out. To all doctors and medical staff at Tallahassee Memorial and UF Shands, I just want to say thank you for all the support y'all gave me. To my Gator Nation and UF athletic family, I just wanted to thank you for all the prayers that y'all gave out to me."

    Johnson, a junior, was named the SEC Preseason Player of the Year ahead of the 2020-21 season after averaging 16.0 points and 4.5 rebounds for the Gators last season.

