    Barcelona's Lionel Messi Breaks Pele's Record for Most Goals with Single Club

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 22, 2020

    Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valladolid and Barcelona at the Jose Zorrilla stadium in Valladolid, Spain,Tuesday Dec. 22, 2020. (Cesar Manso/Pool via AP)
    Cesar Manso/Associated Press

    Barcelona star Lionel Messi added yet another record to his legendary career.

    Messi scored in the 65th minute as Barca defeated Real Valladolid 3-0 on Tuesday, notching his 644th goal for the club. ESPN FC's Samuel Marsden noted that moves him ahead of Pele for the most goals scored with one club.

    Perhaps somebody will eclipse Messi one day, but this might be one of the unbreakable records in sports. It requires not only a generational talent, but also for that talent to stay in one place for probably a decade or more.

    Leaving aside his talent, a player like Messi is increasingly rare. A star who shines at a smaller club eventually moves on to a bigger club, and those who started at a top club seek a fresh challenge sooner or later.

    Even Messi appears destined to leave Barcelona before his career concludes.

    The 33-year-old wouldn't have been around to break Pele's record if he had gotten his wish this past summer. Growing frustrated by Barca's myriad problems on and off the pitch, he unsuccessfully attempted to trigger a termination clause in his contract.

    Now that he can allow the club plenty of advance warning, it's difficult to envision Messi sticking around beyond the 2020-21 season. Barcelona's domestic performances have been erratic, and the club is staring down the barrel of a brutal financial outlook.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Messi is bound to create some space between himself and Pele in the all-time goalscoring chart. This time next season, however, he might be starting all over at a new club.

    Related

      The best pics from Real Valladolid 0-3 Barcelona

      The best pics from Real Valladolid 0-3 Barcelona
      FC Barcelona logo
      FC Barcelona

      The best pics from Real Valladolid 0-3 Barcelona

      Barca Blaugranes Staff
      via Barca Blaugranes

      European roundup: Lionel Messi breaks Pelé's record for goals at a single club

      European roundup: Lionel Messi breaks Pelé's record for goals at a single club
      FC Barcelona logo
      FC Barcelona

      European roundup: Lionel Messi breaks Pelé's record for goals at a single club

      Reuters
      via the Guardian

      Valladolid 0-3 Barça: Recap

      Valladolid 0-3 Barça: Recap
      FC Barcelona logo
      FC Barcelona

      Valladolid 0-3 Barça: Recap

      Renato Gonçalves
      via Barca Blaugranes

      Messi overtakes Pele with 644th Barcelona goal

      Messi overtakes Pele with 644th Barcelona goal
      FC Barcelona logo
      FC Barcelona

      Messi overtakes Pele with 644th Barcelona goal

      Barca Blaugranes Staff
      via Barca Blaugranes