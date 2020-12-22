Barcelona's Lionel Messi Breaks Pele's Record for Most Goals with Single Club

Cesar Manso/Associated Press

Barcelona star Lionel Messi added yet another record to his legendary career.

Messi scored in the 65th minute as Barca defeated Real Valladolid 3-0 on Tuesday, notching his 644th goal for the club. ESPN FC's Samuel Marsden noted that moves him ahead of Pele for the most goals scored with one club.

Perhaps somebody will eclipse Messi one day, but this might be one of the unbreakable records in sports. It requires not only a generational talent, but also for that talent to stay in one place for probably a decade or more.

Leaving aside his talent, a player like Messi is increasingly rare. A star who shines at a smaller club eventually moves on to a bigger club, and those who started at a top club seek a fresh challenge sooner or later.

Even Messi appears destined to leave Barcelona before his career concludes.

The 33-year-old wouldn't have been around to break Pele's record if he had gotten his wish this past summer. Growing frustrated by Barca's myriad problems on and off the pitch, he unsuccessfully attempted to trigger a termination clause in his contract.

Now that he can allow the club plenty of advance warning, it's difficult to envision Messi sticking around beyond the 2020-21 season. Barcelona's domestic performances have been erratic, and the club is staring down the barrel of a brutal financial outlook.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Messi is bound to create some space between himself and Pele in the all-time goalscoring chart. This time next season, however, he might be starting all over at a new club.