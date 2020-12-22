Steelers' Mike Tomlin to Talk to JuJu Smith-Schuster About Dancing on Team Logos

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn't take too kindly to seeing JuJu Smith-Schuster dance on the Cincinnati Bengals' logo before his team's 27-17 loss Monday.

Speaking to reporters about the incident Tuesday, Tomlin said he will address the situation with his wide receiver.

"It's about respect," Tomlin added.

Fellow Steelers wideout Chase Claypool recorded the footage of Smith-Schuster dancing on the Bengals logo during pregame warm-ups, which the latter posted on Instagram.

Smith-Schuster has made dancing on the logo of opposing teams a pregame ritual. Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Pryor told reporters it gave his team "a little second itch to come out and play with some extra fire" when they saw the 24-year-old showing off his moves prior to a game at Bills Stadium on Dec. 13.

Bengals safety Vonn Bell said in the week leading up to Monday's game he thought Smith-Schuster's logo dancing was "disrespectful." He wound up making sure the Steelers receiver felt his presence by delivering a huge hit that forced a fumble late in the first quarter.

Smith-Schuster's antics would seem to be the least of Pittsburgh's concerns. The offense has been held under 20 points in four straight games. Ben Roethlisberger has thrown for 357 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions in the past two contests combined.

The Steelers lost to both the Bills and Bengals amid their three-game losing streak that started with a 23-17 defeat at the hands of the Washington Football Team on Dec. 7.