    Florida's Keyontae Johnson to Be Released from Hospital After On-Court Collapse

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 22, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) against Butler in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. against Butler defeated Florida 76-62. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    The Florida Gators announced Tuesday that Keyontae Johnson will be released from the hospital more than a week after collapsing in the middle of a basketball game:

    Although there are few details about Johnson's condition, it continues a positive trend of recovery after an initial scare.

    The junior collapsed on the court in the middle of his team's game against Florida State on Dec. 12 and was brought to a hospital where he was later placed in a medically induced coma.

    His condition later improved, and he provided his own update in a video Friday:

    The statement came after a Florida statement said he was showing "encouraging signs of progress."

    The Gators finished their game against Florida State after Johnson was stretchered off, but they haven't played since, postponing four games.

    Florida is next scheduled to face Vanderbilt on Dec. 30 for the start of SEC play.

