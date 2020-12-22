    Clemson DC Brent Venables Reportedly Staying amid Auburn Head Coach Rumors

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 22, 2020
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    FILE- In this Dec. 31, 2013, file photo, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables talks to the media during an NCAA college football news conference in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Venables said the Clemson defense worked too hard to get to No. 1 to give up simply because it lost eight starters, Wednesday, March 4, 2015. (AP Photo/J Pat Carter, File)
    J Pat Carter/Associated Press

    Despite speculation that he was the subject of interest from Auburn for its head-coaching vacancy, Brent Venables will remain at Clemson.  

    Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reported that Venables informed Clemson officials that he will stay on as defensive coordinator next season. 

    John Talty and Matt Zenitz of AL.com previously reported Venables spoke with Auburn on Monday, but the "expectation" was the 50-year-old would stay at Clemson. 

    "Venables has two sons, Tyler and Jake, currently playing at Clemson and makes $2.4 million annually as Dabo Swinney’s defensive coordinator," Talty and Zenitz wrote.

    Per USA Today, Venables' $2.4 million salary this season ranked third among all assistant coaches in the country. Only Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian and Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele made more at $2.5 million each. 

    Venables has been defensive coordinator for Dabo Swinney since 2012. He added the title of assistant head coach to his resume in 2018. The Tigers haven't finished worse than 11th in scoring defense since 2015. 

    Auburn is searching for a new head coach after firing Gus Malzahn on Dec. 13. The move came after the team went 6-4 in 2020, its seventh straight season with at least four losses. Steele will coach the Tigers in the Citrus Bowl against Northwestern on Jan. 1. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Dan Mullen Violated NCAA Rules

      Florida head coach Dan Mullen gets one-year show-cause penalty after ‘impermissible in-person contact with prospect’

      Dan Mullen Violated NCAA Rules
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Dan Mullen Violated NCAA Rules

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      DeVonta Smith Should Win the Heisman

      Alabama's star WR is the perfect candidate to end the QB Heisman reign 🏆

      DeVonta Smith Should Win the Heisman
      College Football logo
      College Football

      DeVonta Smith Should Win the Heisman

      Adam Kramer
      via Bleacher Report

      Latest Odds and Picks for Every Bowl Matchup

      Latest Odds and Picks for Every Bowl Matchup
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Latest Odds and Picks for Every Bowl Matchup

      Jake Rill
      via Bleacher Report

      Best CFB Games of the 2020 Regular Season

      @JoelReuter counts down the ten best games in one of the strangest years in the history of college football 🔢

      Best CFB Games of the 2020 Regular Season
      Clemson Football logo
      Clemson Football

      Best CFB Games of the 2020 Regular Season

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report