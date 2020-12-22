Clemson DC Brent Venables Reportedly Staying amid Auburn Head Coach Rumors

J Pat Carter/Associated Press

Despite speculation that he was the subject of interest from Auburn for its head-coaching vacancy, Brent Venables will remain at Clemson.

Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reported that Venables informed Clemson officials that he will stay on as defensive coordinator next season.

John Talty and Matt Zenitz of AL.com previously reported Venables spoke with Auburn on Monday, but the "expectation" was the 50-year-old would stay at Clemson.

"Venables has two sons, Tyler and Jake, currently playing at Clemson and makes $2.4 million annually as Dabo Swinney’s defensive coordinator," Talty and Zenitz wrote.

Per USA Today, Venables' $2.4 million salary this season ranked third among all assistant coaches in the country. Only Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian and Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele made more at $2.5 million each.

Venables has been defensive coordinator for Dabo Swinney since 2012. He added the title of assistant head coach to his resume in 2018. The Tigers haven't finished worse than 11th in scoring defense since 2015.

Auburn is searching for a new head coach after firing Gus Malzahn on Dec. 13. The move came after the team went 6-4 in 2020, its seventh straight season with at least four losses. Steele will coach the Tigers in the Citrus Bowl against Northwestern on Jan. 1.