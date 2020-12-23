4 Ways the Dolphins Can Get Tua and the Passing Attack Rolling

0 of 4

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins stunned the New England Patriots in Week 15, winning 22-12 to move to 9-5 and remain right in the thick of the AFC playoff race.

Lost in the hype of a continued passing of the guard in a rivalry, though, was a tough-looking outing from rookie passer Tua Tagovailoa.

He was strictly a game manager, posting a 20-of-26 passing line with one tough red-zone interception and no completions over 15 yards. That said, he rushed for two scores and led two critical touchdown drives in the fourth quarter.

For the purposes of offensive balance against better competition (such as the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills in Week 17) and Tagovailoa's long-term health given his prior injury issues, the Dolphins need to get the passing attack rolling again.