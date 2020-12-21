Tyler Boyd Ruled Out for Bengals vs. Steelers After Suffering Concussion

Emilee Chinn/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd won't return to Monday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic.

The 26-year-old suffered a concussion when he hit his head on the turf at the end of the first quarter and was subsequently ruled out.

Boyd missed his lone target from quarterback Ryan Finley before he exited the game, but he led Bengals receivers in the category for the season entering Monday (106).

Boyd, who was taken by the Bengals out of Pittsburgh in the second round of the 2016 draft, recorded consecutive 1,000-yard seasons over the last two years and entered Monday on pace to do so again. He had recorded 78 receptions for 840 yards and four touchdowns through 13 games for the 2-10-1 Bengals.

He had a great year in 2019, posting 1,046 yards and five touchdowns on 90 receptions a season after tallying a career-best seven touchdowns on 76 receptions (1,028 yards) in his first campaign as a starter. He has started all but six games for Cincinnati over the last three seasons.

Rookie Tee Higgins, who was drafted at No. 33 out of Clemson this year, took over the bulk of the receiving duties for the Bengals on Monday with three receptions for 31 yards by the middle of the third quarter. A.J. Green added a 30-yard reception, and running back Giovani Bernard also grabbed a 14-yard touchdown pass.

Higgins is the obvious target to lead the receiving corps in Boyd's absence. The 21-year-old ranks second on the team in receiving, entering Monday with 778 yards and a team-best five touchdowns on 58 catches.