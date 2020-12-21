    Tyler Boyd Ruled Out for Bengals vs. Steelers After Suffering Concussion

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIDecember 22, 2020
    Alerted 21m ago in the B/R App

    Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
    Emilee Chinn/Associated Press

    Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd won't return to Monday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic.  

    The 26-year-old suffered a concussion when he hit his head on the turf at the end of the first quarter and was subsequently ruled out.

    Boyd missed his lone target from quarterback Ryan Finley before he exited the game, but he led Bengals receivers in the category for the season entering Monday (106). 

    Boyd, who was taken by the Bengals out of Pittsburgh in the second round of the 2016 draft, recorded consecutive 1,000-yard seasons over the last two years and entered Monday on pace to do so again. He had recorded 78 receptions for 840 yards and four touchdowns through 13 games for the 2-10-1 Bengals.

    He had a great year in 2019, posting 1,046 yards and five touchdowns on 90 receptions a season after tallying a career-best seven touchdowns on 76 receptions (1,028 yards) in his first campaign as a starter. He has started all but six games for Cincinnati over the last three seasons.

    Rookie Tee Higgins, who was drafted at No. 33 out of Clemson this year, took over the bulk of the receiving duties for the Bengals on Monday with three receptions for 31 yards by the middle of the third quarter. A.J. Green added a 30-yard reception, and running back Giovani Bernard also grabbed a 14-yard touchdown pass.

    Higgins is the obvious target to lead the receiving corps in Boyd's absence. The 21-year-old ranks second on the team in receiving, entering Monday with 778 yards and a team-best five touchdowns on 58 catches. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Biggest Snubs and Surprises of 2021 Pro Bowl

      Our writer dives into the final rosters. Who missed out and who was a shock? 👉

      Biggest Snubs and Surprises of 2021 Pro Bowl
      Cincinnati Bengals logo
      Cincinnati Bengals

      Biggest Snubs and Surprises of 2021 Pro Bowl

      Tyler Brooke
      via Bleacher Report

      Predicting the 2021 QB Carousel ✍️

      @Gagnon takes a look at where guys like Sam Darnold and Carson Wentz could land ➡️

      Predicting the 2021 QB Carousel ✍️
      Cincinnati Bengals logo
      Cincinnati Bengals

      Predicting the 2021 QB Carousel ✍️

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report

      Despite backlash, JuJu Smith-Schuster dances on Bengals' logo ahead of 'Monday Night Football'

      Despite backlash, JuJu Smith-Schuster dances on Bengals' logo ahead of 'Monday Night Football'
      Cincinnati Bengals logo
      Cincinnati Bengals

      Despite backlash, JuJu Smith-Schuster dances on Bengals' logo ahead of 'Monday Night Football'

      Bryan DeArdo
      via CBSSports.com

      Who Got Snubbed from the 2021 Pro Bowl?

      Twitter reacts to this year's biggest omissions

      Who Got Snubbed from the 2021 Pro Bowl?
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Who Got Snubbed from the 2021 Pro Bowl?

      Michelle Bruton
      via Bleacher Report