Report: Patrick Mahomes Endorsed Eric Bieniemy to Deshaun Watson for Texans HC

The Houston Texans are looking for a replacement head coach after firing Bill O'Brien following the team's 0-4 start, and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy reportedly received a recommendation for the gig from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Mahomes mentioned Bieniemy to Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, and owner Cal McNair is continuing to consult with Watson about the vacancy.

Watson said Wednesday that he hadn't spoken to the defending Super Bowl champion quarterback about his offensive coordinator, but he had heard that "everyone likes" Bieniemy in Kansas City.

Bieniemy, who played for the then-San Diego Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles from 1991 to 1999, served as the running backs coach for the Chiefs beginning in 2013 before he took over as the offensive coordinator in 2018.

In January, the 51-year-old said he wasn't disappointed that he hadn't received the call to take over as a head coach despite interviewing for positions for two seasons. Texans interim head coach Romeo Crennel acknowledged Bieniemy's success and said he believed he would get the opportunity:

"I think it'll happen for him as well because, I mean, I had eight interviews before I got a head job, so just keep working, keep doing what you're doing, winning Super Bowls and go on."

Some of Houston's candidates for their vacancies have been revealed, with ESPN analyst Louis Riddick having interviewed for the general manager position Wednesday and former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell meeting with the team for the head coach role Monday.

The Texans, Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons all have vacancies at head coach and general manager heading into the 2021 season.